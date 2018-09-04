English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open: Kids Keep Me Grounded, Says Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic admits his slump-busting Wimbledon victory came as a relief, but now that he's a father of two it's not tennis that determines whether he's happy or not.
Novak Djokovic admits his slump-busting Wimbledon victory came as a relief, but now that he's a father of two it's not tennis that determines whether he's happy or not.
Loading...
Novak Djokovic admits his slump-busting Wimbledon victory came as a relief, but now that he's a father of two it's not tennis that determines whether he's happy or not.
"There is a lot more happening in my life than tennis only," the 13-time Grand Slam winner said after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.
"Of course I do feel better if I win a tennis match that I worked very hard for. If I lose it it's not going to change the course of my every day for a certain period.
"Things have changed," added Djokovic, whose son Stefan was born in October of 2014 before he and wife Jelena welcomed daughter Tara in September of last year. "So there are things that make you happy even when you lose a tennis match."
Djokovic's affinity for children was on display in his post-match press conference, when a pair of pint-sized reporters were given the chance to ask the final question -- who on tour does the best impression of the Serbian star.
Djokovic said it used to be American Andy Roddick, but now is Nick Kyrgios.
One of the children offered his own impression of Djokovic's raised-arm victory celebration and was delighted when Djokovic promptly took off his hat and handed it to him.
Djokovic was then headed out from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to see his own kids.
With a possible quarter-final clash with Roger Federer looming he wasn't sure he'd have time to catch the Swiss great's match with John Millman on TV.
"I'm going first try to put the kids to sleep," he said. "When you go home there is no tennis number one, family is number one.
"If I have time I will have a look."
"There is a lot more happening in my life than tennis only," the 13-time Grand Slam winner said after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.
"Of course I do feel better if I win a tennis match that I worked very hard for. If I lose it it's not going to change the course of my every day for a certain period.
"Things have changed," added Djokovic, whose son Stefan was born in October of 2014 before he and wife Jelena welcomed daughter Tara in September of last year. "So there are things that make you happy even when you lose a tennis match."
Djokovic's affinity for children was on display in his post-match press conference, when a pair of pint-sized reporters were given the chance to ask the final question -- who on tour does the best impression of the Serbian star.
Djokovic said it used to be American Andy Roddick, but now is Nick Kyrgios.
One of the children offered his own impression of Djokovic's raised-arm victory celebration and was delighted when Djokovic promptly took off his hat and handed it to him.
Djokovic was then headed out from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to see his own kids.
With a possible quarter-final clash with Roger Federer looming he wasn't sure he'd have time to catch the Swiss great's match with John Millman on TV.
"I'm going first try to put the kids to sleep," he said. "When you go home there is no tennis number one, family is number one.
"If I have time I will have a look."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Gets Engaged in a Hush-Hush Ceremony; See Pics
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- It’s Burgundy, Who Said Red: Parineeti Chopra Slams Trolls for Mocking her New Hair Colour
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...