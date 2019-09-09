US Open LIVE Score and Updates, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Final: Medvedev Seeks to End Nadal Reign

Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The world No.2 registered a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini to make it to the US Open final. Daniil Medvedev, who has made it to his first Grand Slam final, beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals.The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts. Nadal, who made the semi-finals at all four Slams for the first season since 2008, captured his 12th French Open title in June, lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic and fell to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals. And while he has dropped only one set in the Flushing Meadows fortnight, Nadal is facing the hottest player on tour in fifth-ranked Medvedev, who at 23 could become the first Slam winner born in the 1990s. Medvedev has produced a stunning six weeks on hardcourts: reaching the Washington final, losing the Montreal final to Nadal in their only prior meeting, winning the title at Cincinnati while Nadal rested and now charging into his first Grand Slam final.



Nadal and Medvedev...

It's been chock full of 🔥 along the way to the final.@RafaelNadal | @DaniilMedwed#USOpen pic.twitter.com/qIXOxHG3aj



— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2019

If he can beat Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at Flushing Meadows, Nadal will collect his fourth trophy in New York. Of more historical significance is that it would move him within one title of rival Roger Federer in the Slam standings. Right now, Federer leads the way with 20, Nadal is next with 18 and Novak Djokovic has 16.In addition to his trio of U.S. Open triumphs, he already owns 12 titles from the French Open, two from Wimbledon and one from the Australian Open.This will be the 27th Grand Slam final of the No. 2-seeded Nadal's career, and the first for No. 5 Medvedev, as 23-year-old from Russia. Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at a major until now. Medvedev has been doing a lot of winning lately, playing going 20-2 during the North American hard-court swing and reaching the final at each of his past four tournaments. That includes a runner-up finish to Nadal at the Montreal Masters in August by a 6-3, 6-0 score.What the 6-foot-6 (1.97-meter) Medvedev has grabbed the most attention for during the past two weeks is his interactions with the crowds at Flushing Meadows. During a third-round victory over Feliciano Lopez, he drew the ire of spectators for angrily grabbing a white towel from a ball person and later holding up his middle finger against his face. They began booing during the match, then really let him hear it at the end. Medvedev basked in the jeers, antagonizing people even more by saying their negativity helped him win.A similar scenario played out after his next win, too. Since then, Medvedev has been apologetic about his trolling and much calmer during matches, while playing deliciously defensive tennis that he can abandon to be more aggressive when he deems necessary.Those characteristics have carried Nadal to 18 Grand Slam championships so far. One more victory, and that'll change to 19. And then, perhaps, Nadal can start to think about No. 20.