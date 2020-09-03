US Open Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Match

India’s Sumit Nagal is going to take on Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the second round match of the US Open 2020 today at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem fixture will start at 10.45 pm on September 3.

Nagal in the first round defeated Bradley Klahn of the US by 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Nagal’s men’s single rank is 124. He is the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013) to win a singles match at the US Open. The 23-year-old has not won any Grand Slam or ATP career titles yet.

On the other hand, Thiem, World’s No. 3, in the Round 1 outperformed Jaume Munar by 7-6 (6), 6-3. Munar got retired hurt after two sets. Thiem is expected to pose a tough challenge to Novak Djokovic at the US Open in the absence of Rafael Nadal, who won the title in 2019, and Roger Federer. Thiem, 26, has also not won any Gram Slam title yet, but he has 16 ATP career titles to his name.

Nadal decided against taking part in the tournament in light of the COVID-19 situation, while Federer pulled out because of his injury.

The US open started on August 13 and will conclude on September 13. The tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. All the matches of the US Open are played on the acrylic hard courts.

Unlike every year, this time the US Open 2020 is being played in the absence of audiences in the stadium due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Round 2 game live in India on TV?

Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem fixture will begin at 10.45 pm. The match will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports HD2 channels in India.

Where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem game live streaming?

Live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.