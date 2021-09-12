US Open Men's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

After clearing 27 hurdles, Novak Djokovic has just one more to get over to complete his quest for a record 21st major title that will earn him entry into tennis’s most exclusive club and he said on Friday he will play the U.S. Open final as if it is the last match of his career.

It takes 28 wins (seven for each at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open) to compete a calendar-year Slam and a victory over second seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday will earn Djokovic a place at the table alongside the only two men to accomplish the feat - deceased Don Budge and Rod Laver, who was courtside on Friday to watch the Serb move to the brink of history.

Usually thoughtful and introspective discussing his place in the sport, Djokovic has been reluctant to talk about the Grand Slam after the last few matches saying there was nothing more to be said. If Djokovic completes the calendar-Slam no one will be able to argue that he did not earn it.

When will the US Open 2021 men’s singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men’s singles final will take place on Sunday, 12 September.

Who are playing in the US Open 2021 men’s singles final?

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will be playing against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles summit clash.

What time will the US Open 2021 men’s singles final start?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 men’s singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men’s singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men’s singles final on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 men’s singles final on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men’s singles final online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 women’s singles final in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here