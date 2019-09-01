US Open: Naomi Osaka Ends Coco Gauff's Dream Run, Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Last 16

New York: Defending champion Naomi Osaka consoled a tearful Coco Gauff after a crushing US Open victory Saturday in a showdown billed as "the future of women's tennis", while Rafael Nadal cruised into the last 16.

World number one Osaka overpowered 15-year-old Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in 65 minutes to keep her title defense on track before sharing a warm embrace with an opponent overwrought by the occasion in the New York spotlight.

The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Osaka asking Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net.

"I said no because I knew I was going to cry the whole time, but she encouraged me to do it," tearful Gauff said after Osaka talked her into it.

"It was amazing, she did amazing and I am going to learn a lot from this match. She has been so sweet to me, so thank you for this."

Osaka, fighting back her own tears, spoke to Gauff's parents, saying: "You guys raised an amazing player. I remember I used to see you guys training. Both of us made it and we're still working hard."

Osaka said the match was one of her best since winning the Australian Open. "This is the most focused I've been since Australia," Osaka said, telling Gauff: "Sorry for playing you in this mentality."

The primetime third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium pitted 21-year-old Japanese star Osaka, also the reigning Australian Open champion, against the American who made a fourth-round Wimbledon run on her Grand Slam debut. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, called it "the future of women's tennis", while Novak Djokovic labelled Gauff "a new superstar of tennis."

But Gauff, the youngest player through to the third round here since Anna Kournikova in 1996, struggled in her first match under the lights on Ashe. She dropped her opening service game on a double fault, and while she twice rallied to level, a determined Osaka broke for a third time to snatch the first set.

The top seed reeled off the final eight games in all against a despondent Gauff to sail into a fourth-round encounter with Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who was handed a walkover when Anett Kontaveit withdrew due to illness.

RESTED NADAL COASTS

Three-time champion Nadal returned from an extended rest to dispose of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a walkover.

6-3, 6-4, 6-2 @RafaelNadal surges into R4 after dispatching Chung in Arthur Ashe Stadium... He awaits the winner of Cilic/Isner!https://t.co/ppwVddwWOA pic.twitter.com/gG2NzcM2Bw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2019

The Spanish second seed will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.

"I'm happy to be in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match," said Nadal, who quit with injury against Juan Martin del Potro during last year's semi-final.

"I'm trying to play a little bit more aggressive and a little bit less than before."

"It's true last year I had some tough matches. You never know what's better or worse," he said of his serene progress this week.

Cilic, the 22nd seed and 2017 Wimbledon finalist, took out top US hope John Isner in four tight sets.

"I've played quite a few times with Rafa. When you play these top guys you have to come up with your great tennis," said Cilic.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev made it to the second week in New York for the first time after fighting past Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, seeded 15th, brushed past two-time US Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to extend her best Grand Slam run.

Clinical Bianca Andreescu defeats Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 and moves into week 2 in Flushing Meadows! Next up in R4: Taylor Townsend.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/RZQflocFWY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2019

The 19-year-old, a winner at Toronto and Indian Wells this season, improved to 30-4 for the year despite missing much of the clay and grass portion with a shoulder injury.

"I think everything is just clicking with me," said Andreescu, who had never gone beyond round two at a major prior to this tournament.

"I've been through a lot with injuries and have just taken everything I've learned from the past couple of years and brought it into this year."

American qualifier Taylor Townsend continued her surprise run after reaching the last 16 for the first time at a Slam.

Townsend, ranked 116th, followed up her shock win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep by beating another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev do battle in the nightcap on Ashe.

