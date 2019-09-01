US Open: Nick Kyrgios Ousted by Relentless Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils Show Continues
US Open 2019: Russia's Andrey Rublev beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets while Gael Monfils came out on top in a epic five-setter with Denis Shapovalov.
Showmen Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils saw different fates in US Open third round. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: Nick Kyrgios' stormy US Open has ended with a relatively mild insult to a line judge as a "whistleblower" and a beating at the hands of Andrey Rublev 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Rublev moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after overcoming 30 aces and crafty shotmaking from Kyrgios while neutralizing the fiery Australian from the baseline. The 43rd-ranked Russian was just too consistent, controlling most of the extended rallies and committing just 14 unforced errors to Kyrgios' 38.
Notably, Kyrgios was on his best behavior, by his standards. In the first set, a linesperson reported some bad Kyrgios language to the chair umpire. She asked him about it during the changeover and he looked back over at the linesperson across the court and said, "What I say? ... whistleblower."
Kyrgios was recently slapped with a record $113,000 fine for boorish behavior at a tuneup tournament and became the focus on an ATP "major offense" probe this week for saying in a post-match news conference that the men's tennis tour is "corrupt." He is still awaiting punishment.
Rublev, meanwhile, moves on to play Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16.
MONFILS ENTERS SECOND WEEK
Gael Monfils is taking his dazzling shotmaking into the fourth round of the US Open after outlasting Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Monfils, the No. 13 seed, matched the 33rd-ranked Canadian shot for shot in a contest that was all about big shots, high risks and high rewards. Shapovalov, for example, blasted 75 winners but also had 64 unforced errors. Monfils squandered a match point in the fourth-set tiebreaker but held on with a crucial service break in the deciding set to win it.
LAMONF does it!@Gael_Monfils celebrates in serious style after a 5-set thriller over Shapovalov...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/HRJX7sRrgs— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019
In the post-match news conference, even Shapovalov said he couldn't help but be impressed with Monfils' shots, saying he came up with the tennis equivalent of a "lot of flashy dunks."
Monfils moves on to play Pablo Andujar in the round of 16.
