An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic scraped his way to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over American wildcard Jenson Brooksby to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and three wins from tennis immortality. Chasing a 21st major that would seal a calendar year Grand Slam, Djokovic had difficulty getting into gear against the 99th ranked Brooksby, who for a moment looked capable of derailing the Serb.

For the second consecutive match the world number one came out flat and dropped the opening set, something he will not want to do in his quarter-final when he faces Italian Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the Wimbledon final which he won in four.

The sixth seeded Italian will mark a big step up in quality for Djokovic, who has not faced anyone ranked inside the top 50, including a qualifier and a wildcard.

Matteo Berrettini on the other hand was made to work hard by qualifier Oscar Otte of Germany. Just like Djokovic, the Italian sixth seed lost the first set before making a comeback victory. The world number eight won his pre-quarters tie 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 .

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev had the easiest route to the quarterfinals as he cruised past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) to extend his winning run to 15 matches.

Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a match after tapping into a run of form that has carried him to Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Masters 1000 win in Cincinnati and the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles category, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic survived a scare to enter the US Open quarterfinals.

Up against former French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, Bencic survived a punishing first-set tiebreak to defeat seventh seed Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3. The pair battled through the 23-minute tiebreak under hot and sunny conditions inside Louis Armstrong Stadium as Swiatek saw her 5-2 lead in the breaker evaporate when Bencic won four straight points, with each player making unforced errors.

Bencic, seeded 11th, got the early momentum in the second set after breaking in the fourth game as Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020, began to fade.

Then an exhausted Bencic raised her hands in triumph after two hours and seven minutes, reaching her third U.S. Open quarter-final in the hunt for a maiden major.

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova mounted a strong defensive effort to send Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova packing 7-5 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, keeping on track her bid for a maiden major title.

The Wimbledon runner-up fired off seven forehand winners and converted on break point in the final game in the first set, before fending off six of Pavlyuchenkova’s seven break point opportunities in the second set inside the Grandstand.

And 150th-ranked Emma Raducanu of Great Britain ripped 43rd-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in 66 minutes. The British teenager is only the third qualifier to reach the US Open women’s quarter-finals after Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in 2017 and American Barbara Gerken in 1981.

(With Agency Inputs)

