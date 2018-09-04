English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open: World Number 2 Roger Federer Crashes Out Against Unseeded Australian John Millman
Unseeded John Millman of Australia has stunned the five-time champion Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) in the US Open round-of-16, to set up a quarter-final tie against Novak Djokovic. This is the first time that Millman has beaten a top-10 opponent in his career.
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against John Millman in the Round of 16 at the US Open
A tired World Number 2 Roger Federer served poorly and had an off day at work at Flushing Meadows, was sent packing like Maria Sharapova earlier in the day, to cap off a Monday night headlined by upsets.
Federer, who had missed out on the quarter-final of the US Open just once in his last 13 appearances led 6-3, 5-4, 40/15 on his serve, was unsuccessful in converting two set points. In hot and humid conditions, 37-year-old Federer also had a set point in the third-set’s tie breaker, but was unable to take advantage of Millman’s second serve.
After more than three hours, Federer managed to break in the fourth set after being 2-1 down to force a decider. He was leading 4-2, but Millman roared right back into the match to eventually level things at 6-6. Millman showed nerves of steel from then on in to take the match, condemning Federer to defeat.
Speaking after the match, Millman said, “Yeah, I’m probably in a bit of disbelief. I have so much respect for Roger and everything he has done for the game. He’s a hero of mine. Today he wasn’t at his best, but I’ll take it.”
Federer recognized how well Millman played en-route to his victory, and also suggested that he struggled in the hot and humid conditions. "It was very hot tonight. It was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air," he said. "There was no circulation at all. I don't know, for some reason, I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It's one of the first times it's happened to me.
"But John was able to deal with it better. He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane. I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, as well, you start missing chances, and I had those. That was disappointing. But, look, at some point also I was just happy that the match was over, I guess."
Millman and Federer had met only once before in 2015, with the 37 year old Swiss winning in three sets at in Brisbane. This is only the second time that Federer has lost to an opponent ranked outside the top 50 at a Grand Slam, after winning the first set.
Goosebumps! Aussie @johnhmillman produces the upset of the #USOpen by defeating Roger Federer in four sets.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 4, 2018
Millman becomes the first Aussie quarterfinalist at Flushing Meadows since @lleytonhewitt in 2006 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/a3Ok2kISH5
