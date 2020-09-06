US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Beat Sixth Seeds to Reach Quarter-finals

The men's doubles team of India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov from Canada advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday after upsetting the sixth seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies. Bopanna-Shapovalov, who were playing on their second straight day overcame a starting blip to get the win.

Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated Krawietz-Mies 4-6, 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 47 minutes to make the last eight. They will next be up against Dutch-Romanian pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The team of Bopanna and Shapovaloc notched up four aces but also accounted for four double faults. Krawietz-Mies had three aces and two doubles faults during the match.

Boppana-Shapovalov (23) had a lot more unforced errors than Krawietz-Mies (9) but it was their second serve success and break points conversion that helped them to the win.

Also the Indo-Canadian pair won all of their first serve they got in. They got 67 per cent of first serves in and won the points on first serves with 67 per cent as well. Bopanna-Shapovalov second sever winning percentage, 58 per cent, was four per cent more than the Dutch-Romanian pairing.

Bopanna-Shapovalov also struck 37 winners compared to a 33 from their opponents.

The Indo-Canadian pair also converted 50 per cent of their break points while their opponents could manage to convert only two of their seven opportunities.

Bopanna and Shapovalov have been teaming up for men's doubles since last year and have found decent success on the tour. While the doubles helps Shapovalov's singles as well, Bopanna has found a solid partner in the Canadian.