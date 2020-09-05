SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Ease into Second Round, Up Against Sixth Seeds Next

Rohan Bopanna (R) and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: Indian Tennis Daily Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna (R) and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: Indian Tennis Daily Twitter)

US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov beat Ernesto Escobedo-Noah Rubin 6-2, 6-4 in their first-round match of men's doubles.

Experienced Indian Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open men's doubles event after a straight-set win.

Bopanna and Shapovalov hardly broke a sweat to get past their American rivals Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin 6-2, 6-4 in their tournament opener that lasted one hour and 22 minutes on Friday.

The Indo-Canadian pair will next play sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

ALSO READ | Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal Join Djokovic's New Tennis Players Association

Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exits of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.

While Sumit Nagal bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to world no. 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.

Next Story
Loading