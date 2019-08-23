Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

US Open: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to Face-off in First Round

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are set to clash in the first round of the US Open after the draw for the Grand Slam tournament was released.

Reuters

Updated:August 23, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Open: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to Face-off in First Round
Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in the US Open first round (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will have their first-ever clash at Flushing Meadows at the US Open next week after being drawn against each other in the first round.

It will be the 22nd career match-up between the two long-time rivals, who somehow have avoided each other at the US Open throughout their long careers.

Twelve months after losing the final to Naomi Osaka, Williams will have to hit the ground running in her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title.

But the 37-year-old American will take confidence from her dominant 19-2 head-to-head record against five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova, who is unseeded.

Williams has won the US Open six times, while Sharapova's lone title was in 2006.

Sharapova beat Williams twice in 2004 but has not prevailed since, not counting a walkover in the 2018 French Open, where the American pulled out with an injury.

If Williams, the eighth seed, beats Sharapova and subsequent opponents, she could meet top seed Osaka again in the final, as the pair are on opposite sides of the draw.

Last year's final ended in acrimony between Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos, after he gave her three code violations in the second set.

Williams has not played since retiring with a back injury in the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 11.

Sharapova, ranked 87th in the world, has also battled injuries this year and was beaten by Ash Barty in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram