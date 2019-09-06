US Open: Serena Williams Says On-court Coaching Not an 'Option for Me' in Final Despite Coach's Claims

Serena Williams has made it clear that she wants no on-court coaching from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou in the final of US Open 2019 on Sunday, a year after that fateful summit clash against Naomi Osaka in New York that saw a huge meltdown from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Last year when Serena faced Osaka in the US Open final, she was given a warning by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for receiving on-court coaching following a gesture from Mouratoglou. That led to Serena arguing with Ramos incessantly.

Full of frustration, Serena went on to smash her racquet for which she received a point penalty (second offence) and then upon calling Ramos a "thief", the chair umpire took a game off her.

Osaka went on to win the final and as Serena prepares for another final, the memories from 12 months ago still seem fresh for the tennis world.

On Sunday, Mouratoglou spoke against restriction on on-court coaching in Grand Slam again and called it a stupid rule. He also said he did not regret doing it and would do it again if required.

However, Serena was having none of that and said she and Mouratoglou have had no discussion about the same.

"Yeah, no, he knows better than to say that to me. I think he was just playing with you guys.

"That's not, like, an option for me," Serena said in the press conference after her semi-final win over Elina Svitolina.

Serena will take on 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women's singles final on Sunday. Andreescu beat Belinda Bencic 7-6(3), 7-5 to make her first Grand Slam final.

As Serena aims to finally equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam title, Andreescu will be looking to become the first teen to win a major since Maria Sharapova's US Open win in 2006.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.