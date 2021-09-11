US Open Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez

World No. 73 Leylah Fernandez will be up against qualifier Emma Raducanu on Saturday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a historic US Open Women Singles final. It is a matchup that no one could have foreseen when the tournament started nearly two weeks ago.

It must be mentioned that this is the first occasion in the Open Era when a Grand Slam final (men’s or women’s) will be played between two unseeded players. And, that is not the only surprising occurrence in the fourth major final of the year. The 18-year-old Raducanu has also become the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the final of a Grand Slam event.

Raducanu’s opponent, Leylah Fernandez, is just two months older than her. The 19-year-old qualified for the Summit Clash by defeating second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Ahead of today’s all-teenager US Open Women’s Singles final match; here is everything you need to know:

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez

The match will take place on Sunday.

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 12, at 01:30 am (IST).

The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, United States.

The match will be played on outdoor hardcourt.

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights in India.

The match can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.

