1-min read

US Speedster Christian Coleman Wins 60m Heat in 6.48secs

Christian Coleman, who holds the world record, finished first in his 60 metres heat in just 6.48secs at the USA indoor championships.

AFP

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
US Speedster Christian Coleman Wins 60m Heat in 6.48secs
Christian Coleman (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Los Angeles: World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman cruised across the finish line in 6.48secs just ahead of runners up Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes, who tied for second in 6.53secs. Demek Kemp, who ran a 6.50 earlier this year, was fourth in 6.56.

The 23-year-old American, the world's fastest man each of the last three years, is the main attraction at the 2020 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Coleman is also expected to run in the 60m semi-finals on Saturday.

Coleman is the world record holder in the event, setting the mark two years at this event when he clocked a 6.34, to knock .05 off the previous mark. Coleman is the world champion in the 100m, holding personal records of 9.76 for the 100m and 19.85secs for the 200m.

This was his first 60m race in over a year and it comes four months before he is expected to run in both the 100m and the 200m at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

His domination in the 60m includes one stretch in 2018 that lasted six weeks and saw him register the three fastest times in history.

