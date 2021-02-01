News18 Logo

US Striker Hoppe Signs Contract Extension With Schalke

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games.

The club said the 19-year-old American’s new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke’s near-record run of 30 league games without a win.

The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance,” Hoppe said in a statement. Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.

Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


