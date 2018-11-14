English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Striker Tim Weah Angling for Loan Move Away From Paris Saint Germain
Timothy Weah is hoping to leave the French champions Paris-St Germain (PSG) on loan to get more playing time, the teenage striker told reporters on Wednesday.
PSG's Tim Weah (Image: AFP)
Timothy Weah is hoping to leave the French champions Paris-St Germain (PSG) on loan to get more playing time, the teenage striker told reporters on Wednesday.
Weah, 18, has played only three times for PSG this season as bigger names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have limited his chances in the first team.
"Right now I'm not playing, but I'm always looking to improve, doing extra stuff and just watching the other guys and learning from them," the U.S. international told reporters ahead of a friendly match against England at Wembley on Thursday.
"Just waiting on my turn and hoping I'm going on loan soon."
"It's super good for me because wherever you go there's always going to be competition and you're always going to have to fight and I feel that PSG is really teaching me that you have to fight for your position even if you're not playing. I feel like I'm doing a really good job with the talents we have, Neymar, Mbappe and those guys. It's just a matter of time."
Since making his international debut in March, Weah has chalked up more appearances for the national side than for PSG, who have dominated the league in France with 13 wins in their first 13 matches.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
