SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Tennis Association Says Best to Not Play Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Photo Credit: Reuters)

US Tennis Association said it in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from tennis.

Share this:

New York: The US Tennis Association says its best not to play the sport right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a posting on its website, the USTA called it in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from tennis.

The statement from the organization that runs the US Open Grand Slam tournament said there have not been specific studies about tennis and the COVID-19 illness.

But there is the possibility that germs could be transferred among people via sharing and touching of tennis balls, net posts, court surfaces, benches or gate handles.

So the USTA wants players to be patient in our return to the courts. In the meantime, the group encouraged people to create what it termed tennis-at-home variations.

The US Open is still scheduled to start August 31 in New York.

The All England Club announced this week that it had canceled this year's edition of Wimbledon. The French Open was postponed from May to September.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,377

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    244,108

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,913

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres