1-MIN READ

US Women's Soccer To Play Netherlands At Breda On Nov 27

The world champion U.S. women's soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourthranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year's World Cup final.

CHICAGO:

The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.

The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009.

  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 2:15 IST
