Usain Bolt Expresses Interest To Join Ipl In Future

Legendary Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has expressed his desire to show his cricketing skills in the world’s richest cricket league, the Indian Premier League. Bolt, who has won accolades for his achievements in field and track events in the past, has said that cricket was his first love, not athletics. Bolt revealed that he chose athletics as a career option because of his father’s advice. He is now eyeing a career in cricket and is keen to play in the IPL in which many Jamaican superstars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are playing.

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old athlete said that he also wants to try his hand in the cash-rich league IPL. He said that he grew up watching cricket. When asked whether he would like to feature in the forthcoming 15th season of IPL in 2022, he said that I will get my training on. I’ll get fit and get ready. The two main sports in Jamaica at the time were actually football and cricket. I was a massive fan of cricket because my dad was a fan of it, he added as reported by HT.

Bolt, who retired from track and field events in 2017, said that he was a Pakistan team fan. He said that he enjoyed watching Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis. “I was a big Pakistan fan until I got older when I noticed that I should actually support my home team,” said Bolt.

If Bolt gets featured in the IPL, it would be the first time that an Olympic gold medalist will be playing in the league. Earlier, Bolt tried his hand at football. He played for Australia’s professional soccer club, Central Coast Mariners for a brief period.

After the addition of two teams -Lucknow and Ahmedabad, IPL 2022 tournament will witness 10-teams fighting it out for the trophy. After retention by the existing 8 teams, a mega auction of players is likely to be held in late December or early January.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.