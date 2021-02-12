Usain Bolt Plays Cover Drive, Fans Say 'IPL This Year'

We have known him as the fastest human on the planet. When he ran, records tumbled. But there has always been more to Usain Bolt than just sprinting on the track. The 34-year-old Jamaican loves playing almost every other sport.

And recently, he shared a video on Instagram of himself playing cricket with his friends. After defending the first delivery, Bolt smashes the second through the covers, admires his batting prowess, stands tall and says, "I, too quick, man; I too quick."

His friends also cheered for Bolt. Instagram users were quick to acknowledge and laud the former fastest sprinter for his batting capabilities.

"Awesome stroke !!! You played all range of shots in this small video," wrote a user.

Another user suggested Bolt should try for Indian Premier League this year. "Ipl this year," he wrote.

"Should have become pro cricketer instead smh", wrote another fan.

The sprinter retired in 2017 after one of the most successful careers. A football enthusiast, Bolt, then tried his luck in football too. He trained with German club Borussia Dortmund and had a trial with an Australian team as well.

Bolt, considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, holds the world record in 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 relay.

The winner of eight Olympic gold medals is also the only sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive editions (2008, 2012 and 2016). Besides this, the eleven-time World Champion won consecutive World Championship 100m, 200m and 4×100 metres relay gold medals from 2009 to 2015, barring a 100m false start in 2011.

Earlier, in May, Bolt had become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl.

In August 2020, Usain Bolt tested positive for COVID-19 following his birthday celebrations with friends.