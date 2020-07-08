Usain Bolt Shares 1st Photos of Daughter, Reveals Her Name 'Olympia Lightning' on Partner's Birthday

Usain Bolt took to social media wish his partner Kasi Bennett, on her birthday, and shared photos of his daughter for the first time.

The fastest man in the world, also revealed his daughter's name - Olympia Lightning.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child on June 14 as the social media post was the first time the couple revealed their daughter's name or shared photos of their baby.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face" Bolt wrote on Instagram.





'We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt," Bolt added.

Bolt is a 11-time world champion and is still the only man in history to win gold medals at three successive Olympics, in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The Jamaican also holds the world records in the 100m and 200m having clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds respectively.