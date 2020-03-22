Usain Bolt to Leo Messi: How Sportspersons are Spending Time During Quarantine Due to Coronavirus

The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases has forced the world to go into an isolation mode. Amid all other people, sportspersons are also locked up in their houses, doing different activities to keep themselves healthy and the mind sane.

Be it Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt or Barcelona star Lionel Messi, the sports stars are actively taking part in the #StayAtHome challenge, requesting everyone else to follow the trend.

Olympic sprinter and gold-medal winning star Usain took to Instagram to show-off her football skills at home.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford also shared their attempts at acing the #StayAtHome challenge.

Football champion Leo Messi took up the 10-touch challenge or the #10toqueschallenge, nominated by Xavi. In the challenge, one has to toss the toilet paper roll like a football.

The star further nominated Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero. He also shared a video of Luis completing the challenge.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul also took to Instagram to share how he is spending the time during #StayAtHome Challenge. The batsman can be seen tossing the boll on bat, reading, watching TV and being engaged in phone.

In a video with Anushka Sharma, Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli made a request to everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Without a doubt, the sportsmen are also having a tough time staying at home, but they are acing it like a pro, giving everyone an inspiration.