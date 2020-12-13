News18 Logo

USC Hoopster Waters Set For 1st College Game 4 Days After HS

Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball immediately.

LOS ANGELES: Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball immediately.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Long Beach graduated from high school on Wednesday and will suit up for Southern California on Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.

Waters was announced as part of USCs recruiting class this fall and he was ranked as the states fourth-best player by 247Sports.com. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading St. Bernard High in Playa del Rey to a 22-7 record last season.

USC coach Andy Enfield said Waters enrolled in school and is eligible immediately. Waters graduated at the end of his high schools first semester.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


