Usman vs. Burns, UFC 258: Fight Card, Date and Live Streaming

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will proceed in Las Vegas with a thrilling welterweight title bout in UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns this weekend. Kamaru Usman makes his debut of the year against Gilbert Burns at the UFC APEX Center. The stacked UFC 258 card is headlined by a fight between former teammates against former teammates. "The Nigerian Nightmare" will make his third title defence against ranked contender "Durinho". The pair were planned to face-off last year and is now set to go head-to-head as UFC 258 returns to Sin City.

Here's a look at how to watch UFC 258 in India, telecast and live stream:

UFC 258 Main Card

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Gilbert Burns

Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight: Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

UFC 258 Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Rodolfo Viera vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Women's Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140 lb): Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutiérrez

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe

Women's Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

What time will the Conor Usman vs. Burns fight in UFC 258 take place?

UFC 258 will be held on February 13 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, bouts in the UK, Asia and Australia will take place on February 14. The main card starts at 8:30 AM IST (Sunday) and the preliminary card starts at 5 AM IST (Sunday).

Usman vs. Burns Live Streaming details

UFC Fight Pass will air all live events under paid subscription. In case you don’t have it, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), in India. The prelims of UFC 258 will start streaming at 6:30 AM on Sunday in India while the main card will begin at 8:30 AM. Both cards will be available to view on the SonyLIV app and can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV. The main card will stream live in the US on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+.