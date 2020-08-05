UTA vs MEM Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - Playing V, Basketball

Utah Jazz (UTA) will be up against Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Thursday August 6. The match will be played in ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida's Kissimmee. Both the teams have lost their previous fixtures.

The host team are currently placed at number 5 and have managed to register their win in 42 matches. Jazz lost the match to Lakers on August 4 by a score of 108-116.

Grizzlies are at the eighth spot and have won 32 matches. The team were on the losing side in their fixture against Pelicans by 99-109.

The NBA, Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies fixture will commence at midnight.

NBA Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies : UTA vs MEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA UTA vs MEM Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Point Guard: Conley, Morant

NBA UTA vs MEM Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Shooting Guard: Brooks

NBA UTA vs MEM Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Small Forward: Ingles, Anderson

NBA UTA vs MEM Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Power Forward: O'Neale, Niang

NBA UTA vs MEM Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Centre: Valanciunas

NBA UTA vs MEM, Utah Jazz possible starting lineup vs Memphis Grizzlies: O'Neale, Niang, Ingles, Conley, Gobert

NBA UTA vs MEM, Memphis Grizzlies possible starting lineup vs Utah Jazz: Valanciunas, Anderson, Brooks, Morant, Melton