Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a 93-97 defeat against Utah Jazz in the Game 1 of the NBA 2022 playoffs, Dallas Mavericks made a stunning 110-104 comeback in the Game 2 of the playoffs to level the series. The two teams are slated to face each other in the third playoff of the series on April 22 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

There are reports that Mavericks star Luka Doncic, out with a calf strain, might feature sometime in Game 3 or Game 4, but there is no official word yet.

In the first game of the series, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell turned out to be the star performer after scoring 32 points and registering six assists and six rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic also played a key role in the game as the 33-year-old claimed 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.

On the other hand, Mavericks guards- Jalen Brunson (24 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (22 points)- made their presence felt in the match but eventually it was not enough to secure win for their side.

In the second game, Mavericks scripted an amazing comeback to claim 110-104 victory. Mavericks guard Brunson delivered a sensational performance as the 25-year-old bagged 41 points, five assists and eight rebounds in the game to earn a much-needed win for his side.

Mitchell continued his superb run as he claimed 34 points for Jazz but eventually it proved to be inadequate as Mavericks secured a thrilling victory. Mike Conley Jr’s performance can be a big headache for the Jazz as the 34-year-old guard failed to score a single point in the Game 2 of the playoffs.

What date NBA 2022 playoff match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will be played?

The NBA 2022 playoff match between Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks will take place on April 22, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 playoff match Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) be played?

The match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

What time will the NBA 2022 match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) begin?

The match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match?

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match?

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) Possible Staring XI:

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Bojan Bogdanovic., F- Royce O’Neale, C- Rudy Gobert, G- Donovan Mitchell, G- Mike Conley Jr.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Reggie Bullock, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, C- Dwight Powell, G- Jalen Brunson, G- Spencer Dinwiddie

