VAL vs ATL Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the next La Liga 2020-21 fixture, Valencia will play host to Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium, on Saturday, November 28.

Valencia head into this home fixture following a 2-2 draw against Alaves on Monday in La Liga. They occupy ninth position in Spain's top flight with 12 points from 10 games so far. The former Spanish champions will be looking to claim another win this weekend, however they face an incredibly strong and in-form visitors to tackle.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are currently flying in the league winning each of their last five games. They sit second in the table with 20 points and two games to spare. Diego Simeone’s men have cemented their position as title challenger’s after a crucial 1-0 win against Barcelona last weekend.

The two clubs faced each other in February this year, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Valencia will have to do without the services of Jose Luis Gaya, Jasper Cillessen.

While Atletico Madrid must deal with the non-availability of Hector Herrera, Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa, and Sime Vrsaljko are grappling with various injuries.

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs ATL, Valencia possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Jaume Domenech, Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-in, Kevin Gameiro

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs ATL, Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Valencia: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Joao Felix