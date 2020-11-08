VAL vs RM Dream11Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the next La Liga 2020-21 fixture, host Valencia will play against Real Madrid at Mestalla on Monday, November 9. The match will begin at 01:30am IST.

Real Madrid will be keen to make three consecutive wins in La Liga fixtures when they lock horns against Valencia. The Los Blancos are sitting second in the Spanish league with 16 points, while Valencia are positioned at the 13th spot with eight points from the same number of matches.

Zinadane Zidane’s team come into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huesca in La Liga at the last weekend. They will also enter the match with an incredible 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Los Che have not won in any La Liga fixture since September this year. They lost all three of their last four games and are just three points away from relegation.

In the last ten meetings between the two clubs, Valencia have proven to be a formidable opponent to Real Madrid. They have won four games while four others ended in a draw.

La Liga 2020-21 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Valencia will have to do without the services of Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista, while Real Madrid must deal with the non-availability of Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic Nacho who are grappling with various injuries.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Real Madrid: VAL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Captain: Dani Parejo

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Vice-Captain: Mouctar Diakhaby

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Midfielders: Daniel Wass, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Dani Parejo

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Strikers: Karim Benzema, Maxi Gomez

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Valencia possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Jasper Cillessen; Daniel Wass, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Gaya; Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Goncalo Guedes; Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez

La Liga 2020-21 VAL vs RM, Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Valencia: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema