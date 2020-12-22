VAL vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Sevilla Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Valencia will roll out the carpet for Sevilla in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 22. The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Sevilla game will be hosted at Mestalla. Both sides will look to return to bounce back when they step onto the turf.

In the previous outing, Valencia faced Barcelona and the match ended in a draw with both sides scoring two goals each. Valencia are 13th on the league standings with 15 points.

Sevilla, on the other hand, played a 1-1 draw with Valladolid. The side are 7th with 20 points. A win will see them move to the top five on the points table.

The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Sevilla fixture will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Sevilla: Live Streaming

The La Liga matches are not telecasted in India. The live streaming for Valencia vs Sevilla will be avaliable on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Sevilla: Match Details

December 22, Tuesday: 10:00 pm at the Mestalla.

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla:

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla captain: Domenech

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla vice-captain: Fernando

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla goalkeeper: Domenech

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla defenders: Navas, Kounde, Paulista, Gaya

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla midfielders: Rakitic, Fernando, Soler De Jong

VAL vs SEV La Liga, Dream11 Team for Valencia vs Sevilla strikers: Vallejo Suso

VAL vs SEV , La Liga 2020-21 Valencia Possible Staring XI vs Sevilla: Domenech; Wass, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Blanco, Soler, Racic, Guedes; Gomez, Vallejo

VAL vs SEV , La Liga 2020-21 Sevilla Possible Staring XI vs Valencia: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso