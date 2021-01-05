La Liga: Valencia Salvage Draw With Cadiz But Remain in Deep Trouble

Struggling Valencia rode their luck to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz on Monday, enough to climb out of the relegation zone but not enough to relieve the pressure on coach Javi Gracia, whose side’s winless run stretched to eight La Liga games.

Cadiz went ahead in the second half when Anthony Lozano conjured up an overhead kick from close range, while the Honduran forward later hit the post with a header while teammate Juan Cala pounced on the rebound but saw his effort blocked on the line.

Valencia levelled when Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez headed in a cross from Jose Gaya in the 79th minute but they never looked likely to snatch a winning goal and were fortunate in the end to cling on for a draw.

They were let off the hook in the closing stages as Cadiz piled forward but failed to keep their composure when they got to the opposing area, while the visitors’ Danish midfielder Jens Jonsson fizzed a shot just wide in added time.

The draw saw Valencia move up to 17th in the standings although they are level on 16 points with 18th-placed Elche, who have two games in hand. Cadiz are 10th on 20 points.

Gracia’s side have failed to win a league game since thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 on Nov. 8 and their problems deepened when forward Kevin Gameiro, one of few experienced players left after a summer clearout, hobbled off injured in the first half.

The coach, who offered to resign from the role in October after he said the club had broken promises to him about signing players, could now be heading for an imminent exit.

Valencia-based newspaper Superdeporte said owner Peter Lim and president Anil Murthy were set to discuss the coach’s future on Tuesday or Wednesday, suggesting reserve team manager Oscar Fernandez could take temporary charge.

Gracia said he was still fully focused on the job, however.

“I will keep working with the mindset that I’m going to be at Valencia for a very long time and I’m 100% dedicated and hopeful of turning things around,” he said.

“I believe in the attitude of the players and am sure that the harder we work and the more experience we gain we’ll pick up more points and get better results.”