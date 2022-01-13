Valentino Rossi Moves from Two Wheels to Four in 2022, to Race in GT World Challenge

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, who retired from motorcycling last season, will return to the track on four wheels in 2022, racing in the GT World Challenge event.

The 42-year-old will drive an Audi for the Belgian WRT team in both sprint and endurance categories.

I’m very happy to announce that next year I will race for the team WRT in the Fanatec GT world challenge with a Audi R8 LMS.will be 10 races.I will race(among the others)in Imola,Misano and in the 24hours of Spa.Thanks to Vincent Vosse and to Audi for this great opportunity😍 pic.twitter.com/6SsSXpnFai— Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) January 13, 2022

“Everybody knows that I have always been a great car racing fan and that I have always been interested in a racing on four wheels once my MotoGP career would come to an end," said Rossi on Thursday.

“Now I am completely available to devote myself to a car racing programme at high level and with the right professional approach.

“Team WRT is the perfect fit I was looking for and I am anxious to start this new adventure with them."

Rossi’s Audi will carry the same ’46’ number he sported in his motorcycle career.

