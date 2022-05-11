Valtteri Bottas Shares NSFW Photo of Him While Taking a Dip in Colorado

Alfa Romeo racer Valtteri Bottas cooled himself down in Colorado, sharing a revealing photo of himself taking a swim after a red-hot Miami Grand Prix where he continued his good run this F1 season to again finish among points. Bottas enjoyed the much deserved break, taking a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The Finish driver shared a picture of his naked posterior with his followers on Instagram as he took a dip in a creek, inviting plenty of comments.

Take a look at the NSFW picture.

Bottas finished seventh at the Miami GP but felt he could have had more points with the Safety Car neutralising the gap he had over George Russell of Mercedes.

“We were penalised by the timing of the Safety Car,” Bottas said after the race. “I was managing the gap over Lewis and P5 would have been possible, but once the race was neutralised, the gap was gone and George was on fresh tyres behind us, so keeping this place would have been difficult.”

After that, Bottas couldn’t maintain the gap as a mistake on Lap 49th as he ran wide while grazing the barriers allowing both Mercedes to overtake him.

“I was trying to brake late to defend my position, overshot the braking point slightly and sadly the nature of the track here means that if you go off the line a little and into the dirt, you’re off and you hit the wall. I was lucky nothing broke on the car and I could continue,” Bottas said.

