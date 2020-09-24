Van Der Breggen Wins Time Trial At Worlds After Dygert Crash

IMOLA, Italy: Anna van der Breggen won the womens time trial at the road cycling world championships after defending champion Chlo Dygert crashed out on Thursday.

Van der Breggen was runner-up in the time trial at four of the previous five championships, and the Dutchwoman was in tears after finishing in Imola.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland was second, 15.6 seconds behind, and Ellen van Dijk third over the 32-kilometer (20-mile) route which started and ended on the citys auto racing circuit.

Dygert was one of the favorites and had a lead of nearly half a minute at the intermediate checkpoint but the American appeared to lose control on a small descent and crashed into a roadside barrier, hurtling over it. U.S. cycling tweeted Dygert was conscious and talking.

The worlds were moved to Imola after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised event features only elite mens and womens categories, eliminating junior and under-23 races.

