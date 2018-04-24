English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Van Persie Ponders Football Future Despite Cup Success
Robin van Persie says he is considering his future in football even after a starring role for Feyenoord as they won the Dutch Cup with a 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in Sunday's final
Reuters
Rotterdam: Robin van Persie says he is considering his future in football even after a starring role for Feyenoord as they won the Dutch Cup with a 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in Sunday's final.
The 34-year-old forward scored a stunning second goal with a chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle for the club he rejoined in January after spells at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce.
It was Van Persie's first major trophy in Dutch football, who has since said he is not sure he wants to continue.
"I'm going to think about it over the next weeks and sit down with Feyenoord to discuss. Sometimes I feel I'd like to go on for five, six more years," he told Dutch television.
"But then there is the other side, where I find it hard to prepare for a game. It has to do with my age and with my body.
"I've tried to keep up a maximum intensity and I've been happy with the way things have gone in the last five months since I joined Feyenoord," he added.
"Maybe the solution for me is not to play full matches anymore."
Reacting to the interview, Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the club would seek to have Van Persie back for next season.
"He is of enormous value to us and we want him to stay," Van Bronckhorst said.
Also Watch
The 34-year-old forward scored a stunning second goal with a chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle for the club he rejoined in January after spells at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce.
It was Van Persie's first major trophy in Dutch football, who has since said he is not sure he wants to continue.
"I'm going to think about it over the next weeks and sit down with Feyenoord to discuss. Sometimes I feel I'd like to go on for five, six more years," he told Dutch television.
"But then there is the other side, where I find it hard to prepare for a game. It has to do with my age and with my body.
"I've tried to keep up a maximum intensity and I've been happy with the way things have gone in the last five months since I joined Feyenoord," he added.
"Maybe the solution for me is not to play full matches anymore."
Reacting to the interview, Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the club would seek to have Van Persie back for next season.
"He is of enormous value to us and we want him to stay," Van Bronckhorst said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience