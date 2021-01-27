News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Van Wagenen Back To Representing Players, With Roc Nation

Van Wagenen Back To Representing Players, With Roc Nation

Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after 2 1/2 years working for a club.

NEW YORK: Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after 2 1/2 years working for a club.

Van Wagenen said Wednesday he is joining Roc Nation Sports.

He was an agent for IMG and then co-head of CAA Baseball before the Mets hired him as general manager in October 2018 after Sandy Alderson stepped down following a recurrence of cancer.

Van Wagenen was fired on Nov. 6, the day Steven Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families, and that Alderson returned to the Mets as team president.

Van Wagenen was replaced as general manager by Jared Porter, who was hired Dec. 13 and then fired Jan. 19 after ESPN reported Porter sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

While Van Wagenen was at CAA, Roc Nation and CAA partnered to represent some players, including Robinson Can and Yoenis Cspedes.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


