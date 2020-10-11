SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vancouver Snaps 4-game Skid With 2-1 Win Over Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Vancouver won 2-1. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Vancouver won 2-1. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Lucas Cavallini's goal in the 75th minute was the winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to beat Real Salt Lake 21 on Saturday night and snapped a fourmatch losing streak.

PORTLAND, Ore: Lucas Cavallini’s goal in the 75th minute was the winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night and snapped a four-match losing streak.

Vancouver (6-11-0) scored twice in a four-minute span, tying the game at 1-all in the 71st minute on an own goal. Real Salt Lake’s Douglas Martinez tried to clear a free kick by Michael Baldisimo with a header and instead sent the ball into his own net.

Cavallini netted the winner four minutes later, scoring on the rebound of a shot by Fredy Montero.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring, converting a feed from Justin Meram from close range in the 37th minute for Real Salt Lake (4-7-6).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Next Story
Loading