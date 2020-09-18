Veart Named Full-time Coach At A-League's Adelaide United

ADELAIDE, Australia: Former interim coach Carl Veart has been given the full-time job for Adelaide United in soccers A-League on a two-year contract.

Vearts predecessor as head coach, Gertjan Verbeek, returned to the Netherlands during the season to be closer to his family. Verbeek led Adelaide to two wins and three draws before the season shut down for travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Under Veart, whose appointment was announced Friday by the club, Adelaide finished the 26-match season in seventh place with 11 wins and three draws.

Former Australia striker Veart, 50, was one of Adelaides inaugural A-League players and scored the clubs first goal in the competition in 2005.

He returned to the Reds as an assistant coach in 2019 and is the third former Red, after Aurelio Vidmar and Michael Valkanis, to coach the Adelaide side.

