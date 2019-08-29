Venus Williams Ordered Coffee in the Middle of US Open Match and the Delivery Went Hilariously Wrong

Almost everyone needs that dose of caffeine to jolt them in a sluggish afternoon at work, sometimes even during a tennis match.

And so it was for multiple-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, a known bean lover, during her second round US Open loss to fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

During the match, Williams clearly needed the coffee boost as she ordered a cup from her entourage in the stands as she lost the first set.

But the delivery of the coffee from the stands to the 39-year-old former champion remained unsuccessful at first as the unfortunate ball boy who was tasked with handing over the cuppa briefly stole the show.

As Williams’ entourage handed the ball-boy the cup, the former US Open winner was already making her way into the tunnel and off the court. By the time he caught up, Williams had already made her way towards the locker room.

Unsure what to do, the bespectacled helper at first tried to follow Williams down the players' tunnel during the break in play after the first set, then paused in front of the restricted area.

Caught in a spot of bother, the crowd came to his aid as the spectators signalled to him to leave the cup on the player's bench on court.

As Williams returned from the bathroom break, the coffee sat there. But it did seemed to work for her, at least for a while.

Williams raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set, before Svitolina fought back and took the second set 6-4, the score line identical to the first set. Perhaps, the coffee effect had worn off by then?

It's also not the first time Williams has ordered a coffee mid-match.

During a changeover in a match against Donna Vekic at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, Williams had asked her coach to get her a cup of coffee.

Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW — WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019

Her coach had come over to offer some mid-match pointers, but Williams had only one thing on her mind: coffee. He said, "OK, I'll go and get it".

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) dropped its ban on caffeine in 2004, but it remained on the monitoring list from 2009.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.