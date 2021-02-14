Veretout Double Sets Roma Up For Easy Win Over Udinese

News18 Logo

ROME: Jordan Veretout’s first-half double set AS Roma on their way to a 3-0 victory over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday and Paulo Fonseca’s side moved back above Juventus into third in the standings.

Juventus’ defeat at Napoli on Saturday opened the door for Roma to regain third spot, with Veretout’s glanced heading after five minutes setting the hosts on their way to a comfortable win.

Veretout added his second and ninth Serie A goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had been fouled.

Roma cruised through the second half, with Pedro adding a stoppage-time third to put the seal on a win that lifted Fonseca’s team on to 43 points, one ahead of champions Juventus. Udinese stayed 13th on 24 points.


