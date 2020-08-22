Versatile Wilkinson Shearing Locks, Protecting Drew Lock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.: Protecting Drew Lock is Elijah Wilkinson s job. Shearing locks is his side gig.

The Denver Broncos tackle opened a barbershop in Denver last year while still laying the foundation of a budding NFL career.

Wilkinson said he didnt want to just be known as a football player but as someone who started something, somebody who gives back to this community.

Wilkinson employs two barbers and a hair stylist and has a manager running the shop. He spent much of the offseason on site because of a split with his business partner, and he still drops by the shop on his off days from the Broncos.

After the shop closed during the coronavirus quarantine, business has picked up, Wilkinson said, so things are going great.

Now, its time for him to focus on football, not foot traffic.

Wilkinson had an ankle operation in the offseason, a procedure that was delayed by the COVID-19 crisis when elective surgeries were put on hold.

He went on the PUP list when he reported to camp but was quickly activated when right tackle JaWuan James opted out of the 2020 season.

The Broncos had wanted to see if Wilkinson could unseat former first-round pick Garett Bolles at left tackle, but when James opted out, they moved Wilkinson back to right tackle, where he started a dozen times last season.

That didnt faze Wilkinson, who noted the last three years hes cross-trained to do any position on the offensive line besides center.

It was a shock definitely. But it was like, OK, right tackle now, lets go! It wasnt, Oh, wow, right tackle, youve got to figure out some new things, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson still looks like hes working his way back to full strength, getting beat on pass rushes at camp, but hes continuing to work with the starters, ahead of recently signed 11-year veteran Demar Dotson.

Wilkinson sees Dotsons addition not as a safety net in case he falters but as a chance to learn from a veteran.

Im taking in everything that he has to offer because hes been out there doing it for 11 years,” Wilkinson said. Im only in my fourth year here, so anything helps.

Wilkinson didnt finish Fridays practice after getting tangled with pass rusher Malik Reed and turning an ankle. Everythings fine, Wilkinson said. We got tangled up a little bit but everythings cool.

NO FANS

The Broncos announced that because of the coronavirus, no fans will be allowed into their stadium for their Monday night opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

The team will assess how things go that night and the Broncos hope some fans will be allowed into Empower Field for Denvers game two weeks later against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Its disappointing, coach Vic Fangio said. I watch a lot of sports, even golf, and baseball. And its just not the same without the fans there.

Its definitely a bummer to me, Wilkinson said. That gets me amped. I love coming to Mile High and its 70,000 strong, loud, especially when the defense is on the field. Theres nothing like it.

The empty stands will force teams to further disguise audible calls because their opponents will be able to hear them without the din of the crowd drowning them out.

Its definitely going to be a little different but it is what it is, Wilkinson said. Its the times that were in and its something that we have to deal with until things get better with our nation.

Notes: Fangio said ILB Todd Davis calf injury isnt as serious as the one he had last year that sidelined him for two months. He said Davis could be out a week. Josey Jewell replaced him in the first string defense Friday … Von Miller (elbow) and Melvin Gordon (ribs) were held out and are day-to-day. … Lock again found rookie TE and fellow Missouri alum Albert Okwuegbunam for a TD in the red zone drills.

