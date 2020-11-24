VFI to Pay Baseline Rs 4 Crore for Terminating Contract, Volleyball Body to Appeal

The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has been ordered to pay Rs 4 crore as compensation to Baseline Ventures for terminating its contract with the sports event management company for conducting the Pro Volleyball League.

In an award delivered by sole arbitrator Justice (retd) K Kannan, the VFI has also been ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh legal fee and 12 per cent interest from the date of commencement of arbitral proceedings and all the allegations by VFI against Baseline pertaining to the breach of contract has been dismissed, Baseline Ventures said in a release on Monday.

The arbitrator was appointed on the orders of the Madras High Court. The first season of the PVL was held last year but the VFI and Baseline Ventures, who had signed a ten-year contract to conduct the league, got embroiled in a dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, Baseline Vice President Joy Bhattacharjya, who helmed the league for its first season, said "This judgement is a total vindication of the fact that the VFI had absolutely no grounds to terminate the contract after a successful season. It’s important that they are held accountable not just to us, but to all the volleyball players and coaches who were the most impacted by their willful actions. This is a victory for fair play in Indian sport."

Yesterday, we finally got closure on something that we'd been fighting for over a year & which had huge ramifications for Indian sport. We had taken the Volleyball Federation of India to court for wrongfully terminating our contract for the Pro Volleyball League... — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 23, 2020

In the original termination notice issued by VFI, the federation had said: "the conduct of the Baseline was replete with high-headedness, unfair commercial practices, unethical practices, non-payment of minimum guarantee fee on time and actions which were against the terms of the agreement.”

Baseline Ventures also said that the judgement further dismissed the counterclaim of Rs 14.93 crore made by the VFI against it. The company also said that based on an earlier judgement, VFI was to pay up Rs 2.25 crore to Baseline, which was received in February this year. Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, who was the VFI secretary-general when the dispute arose, said the federation is filing an appeal against the decision of the arbitrator.

"The VFI is definitely filing an appeal. I have briefed the new office bearers about the matter and the VFI executive committee will soon take a decision on how to file the appeal," Jakhar told PTI. Member of Parliament Achyuta Samanta and Anil Choudhary were recently elected as president and secretary-general of the VFI.

(With PTI inputs)