Viacom18 Announces Launch of Sports18 Khel

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18 Khel, its Free-To-Air (FTA) Hindi channel, available on Prasar Bharati’s DTH service DD FreeDish. The announcement follows closely on the heels of the launch of its pay-TV channel Sports18.

Sports18 Khel will allow fans to watch their favourite sports in Hindi, including the highlights of 2021-22 NBA season, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series, Santosh Trophy, glorious moments of Indian sports and other such offerings.

“Viacom18 secured a slot on DD FreeDish to make sports content easily accessible and expand the consumption of the genre across a wider audience,” says a Viacom18 Sports spokesperson. “Sports18 Khel will offer content relevant to the FTA subscribers across range of sports in Hindi. This is also an opportunity to funnel a new audience to the pay-TV segment.”

Effective today, Sports18 Khel will be available on channel # 25 on DD FreeDish. Meanwhile, Sports18 SD is available on channel #488 on Tata Play, channel #293 on Airtel Digital TV, on channel #262 on JioTV +, and Sports18 HD on channel #261 JioTV +. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

