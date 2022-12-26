CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viacom18 Sports to Broadcast the Fifth Edition of Tata Open Maharashtra

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 13:58 IST

Pune, India

TATA Open Maharshtra main draw begins on January 2, 2023

South Asia's only ATP250 event to take place from Dec 31-Jan 7 in Pune. Tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema

Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest sports network, will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s premier tennis tournament. Fans can catch all the action from the main draw live on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.

“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.

“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”

With a galaxy of stars coming to the city, Pune will celebrate a special fifth year of the prestigious event, and Viacom18 Sports, the home to several ATP Masters and the ATP Finals, will deliver a high-quality viewing experience that fans can enjoy across TV and digital.

“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.

The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.

