Viator Leaving Louisiana-Monroe After 5 Seasons As Coach

MONROE, La.: Louisiana-Monroe coach Matt Viator is leaving the program with one game left in what has been a winless season.

Athletics Director Scott McDonald said Monday that he and Viator, who has a 19-39 record at ULM, mutually agreed on the move.

I met at length with Coach Viator, McDonald said. We arrived at the decision that as a program, it was time to seek new leadership.

I appreciate everything hes done while attempting to rebuild this football program, especially under the extraordinary challenges presented to him and his staff this season, McDonald added.

The Warhawks, who are 0-10, have dealt with numerous player absences during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have one game left on Dec. 17 at Troy. Defensive coordinator Scott Stocker has been named interim coach for that game.

McDonald said the team would begin searching for a new coach right away.

Viator came to ULM after a largely successful decade as coach of McNeese State of the Football Championship Subdivision.

I want to thank ULM for giving me the incredible opportunity to be a FBS head coach, Viator said. Im grateful for all of the student-athletes that Ive had the opportunity to coach over the last five seasons.”

