English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
2-min read
Victory in Russia Leaves Lewis Hamilton Feeling Awkward
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two that left the Formula One world champion feeling a little bit flat, even as his fifth title moved ever closer.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Sochi: Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two that left the Formula One world champion feeling a little bit flat, even as his fifth title moved ever closer.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, third in the race and 50 points behind the Briton in a battle that now seems as good as over with five rounds remaining, looked like he had more to celebrate.
The German certainly had less to feel awkward about.
"It's very, very hard to find the right words. It's a very strange feeling," Hamilton told reporters after team mate Valtteri Bottas obeyed team orders and moved aside to let him take the lead and the victory.
"We've had a one-two, we've dominated as a team this weekend, the team has done an incredible job and it's obviously never, ever in my whole life been the way I've wanted to win a race.
"I just want to shine it on to Valtteri. There are not many team mates who would do something like that."
Ferrari have long been criticised for giving Vettel top billing and favoured treatment over team mate Kimi Raikkonen but Mercedes have prided themselves on letting their drivers race each other.
Pragmatism, rather than racing passion, was the order of the day in Sochi, however.
Bottas had started on pole position, led away from the start and was on course for victory when the order came near the halfway point to let Hamilton through.
Mercedes said they were worried about the threat from Vettel and wanted to protect Hamilton's title advantage, with Bottas too far behind in the standings to be in the running for anything more than race wins.
Sunday might have been the Finn's first victory of the season, rather than his sixth second place.
Bottas did as he was told, but still asked in the closing stages whether the positions were going to be reversed. The answer was no.
Hamilton, who invited his team mate to join him on the top step of the podium, said it was not a situation he had wished to be in.
"They told me on the radio that... 'Valtteri is going to let you go', which is not what I wanted," Hamilton told reporters later. "I said 'just tell him to speed up'.
"So, yeah, naturally passing him did not feel good in that instant in Turn 13."
"Honestly, at the end of the race I didn't feel anything," added the Briton, who took his time getting out of the car and kept his helmet on even longer.
Vettel made clear he could not see what the fuss was about.
"Well done to both of them, they played very well together as a team," he said.
"Obviously I know that you guys love controversy and therefore ask some naughty questions to them as individuals, but I think in the position they were in it was a no-brainer what they did today."
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, third in the race and 50 points behind the Briton in a battle that now seems as good as over with five rounds remaining, looked like he had more to celebrate.
The German certainly had less to feel awkward about.
"It's very, very hard to find the right words. It's a very strange feeling," Hamilton told reporters after team mate Valtteri Bottas obeyed team orders and moved aside to let him take the lead and the victory.
"We've had a one-two, we've dominated as a team this weekend, the team has done an incredible job and it's obviously never, ever in my whole life been the way I've wanted to win a race.
"I just want to shine it on to Valtteri. There are not many team mates who would do something like that."
Ferrari have long been criticised for giving Vettel top billing and favoured treatment over team mate Kimi Raikkonen but Mercedes have prided themselves on letting their drivers race each other.
Pragmatism, rather than racing passion, was the order of the day in Sochi, however.
Bottas had started on pole position, led away from the start and was on course for victory when the order came near the halfway point to let Hamilton through.
Mercedes said they were worried about the threat from Vettel and wanted to protect Hamilton's title advantage, with Bottas too far behind in the standings to be in the running for anything more than race wins.
Sunday might have been the Finn's first victory of the season, rather than his sixth second place.
Bottas did as he was told, but still asked in the closing stages whether the positions were going to be reversed. The answer was no.
Hamilton, who invited his team mate to join him on the top step of the podium, said it was not a situation he had wished to be in.
"They told me on the radio that... 'Valtteri is going to let you go', which is not what I wanted," Hamilton told reporters later. "I said 'just tell him to speed up'.
"So, yeah, naturally passing him did not feel good in that instant in Turn 13."
"Honestly, at the end of the race I didn't feel anything," added the Briton, who took his time getting out of the car and kept his helmet on even longer.
Vettel made clear he could not see what the fuss was about.
"Well done to both of them, they played very well together as a team," he said.
"Obviously I know that you guys love controversy and therefore ask some naughty questions to them as individuals, but I think in the position they were in it was a no-brainer what they did today."
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React on Mumbai Police's Thugs Posts
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 2: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 20.55 Crore
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...