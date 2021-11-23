Video: In Last Over Drama, Pakistan Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Series 3-0

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in a thrilling last-over finish in the third and final T20I and won the series 3-0. Pakistan needed Mohammad Nawaz to hit a boundary off the final delivery to win the match. It was a dramatic over, bowled by Mahmudullah as three wickets fell in this over, but Pakistan had just enough to cross the line.

Pakistan had to score 8 runs in the last over and they could only score 6 runs in the first five deliveries and lost 3 wickets in the process. The equation asked them to score 2 runs off the final ball. Mahmudullah delivered the final ball from way behind the crease and Mohammad Nawaz stepped away and the ball smashed into the stumps. Bangladesh players went up in appeal, but the decision was turned down by the umpire. Nawaz then sealed the deal with a four off the final ball.

Speaking after the match, the Bangladesh captain said that he respected the decision of the umpire even though it changed the course of the match. In what was his only over of the match, he changed the complexion of the game by taking three wickets. However, the last-ball drama became the only talking point of the game.

“I just asked the umpire whether it was a fair ball because he (Nawaz) pulled out late, nothing else," Mahmudullah said after the game. “Umpire’s call is final and we do respect the umpires. It’s a little bit heartbreaking. We went closer but unfortunately, it did not happen," he further added.

