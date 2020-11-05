View From AFC South Cellar: Texans, Jaguars Vie For 2nd Win

HOUSTON (1-6) at JACKSONVILLE (1-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD Texans 1-6; Jaguars 2-5

SERIES RECORD Texans lead 24-13

LAST MEETING Texans beat Jaguars 30-14 on Oct. 11, 2020 at Houston

LAST WEEK Both had byes. Texans lost to Packers 35-20 on Oct. 25; Jaguars lost at Chargers 39-29 on Oct. 25

AP PRO32 RANKING Texans No. 28; Jaguars No. 31

TEXANS OFFENSE OVERALL (15), RUSH (32), PASS (5).

TEXANS DEFENSE OVERALL (28), RUSH (32), PASS (13).

JAGUARS OFFENSE OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (20).

JAGUARS DEFENSE OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES The Texans have won five straight, 11 of 13 and 16 of 20 in the series, a staggering stretch of dominance amid NFL parity. Houstons lone victory this season came against Jacksonville in the first game for interim coach Romeo Crennel. QB Deshaun Watson has at least 300 yards passing, two touchdowns and a passer rating above 105 in each of his last four games. He torched Jacksonville for 359 yards and three scores in Week 5. WR Will Fuller has a TD catch in five straight games. WR Brandin Cooks has seven or more catches in three consecutive games. The Jaguars have lost six in a row and have allowed 30 or more points in each of them. Its the only such streak in franchise history. Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton, a sixth-round draft pick from Oregon State, will make his NFL debut. Luton is replacing injured starter Gardner Minshew (thumb) after being inactive the first seven games. The 6-foot-6 Luton has NFL size and arm strength, but his draft stock plummeted because of a lack of mobility and a history of injuries. The Jaguars expect Luton to be better at getting the ball down the field to WRs DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. Rookie RB James Robinson has three TDs in the last two games. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 706 yards from scrimmage. The Jaguars expect to get FS Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) and LB Myles Jack (ankle) back after missing a game. Fantasy tip: Houstons defense hasnt been worth starting all season, but coming off a bye week and facing a rookie QB seems like the ideal spot for a breakout performance.

