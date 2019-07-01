Mayank Agarwal to Replace Injured Vijay Shankar, Fans Say Ambati Rayudu Must Be Repenting Those 3-D Glasses

Vijay Shankar was Monday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.

Fans on social media wished Vijay Shankar all the best for his recoery, as others congratulated Mayank Agarwal for the selection.

Amidst all this some found the time to ask the question. What about Ambati Rayudu?

Rayudu had spent considerable time batting at number four for India but was dropped in favour of Shankar on the back of some poor performances. His name was also missing from India's World Cup squad, as the selectors said that the middle-order batsman was on stand-by. Shankar was preferred in Rayudu's place, as selectors cited the 3-dementional (batting, bowling, fielding) to his game.

When the news came out, during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rayudu took to social media to vent his ire as he tweeted, "Just Ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup."

Vijay Shankar is out of the #CWC19 and Mayank Agarwal comes in. Ambati Rayudu must be repenting on buying those 3D glasses for sure. — Dr. Batra (@hemantbatra0) July 1, 2019

Vijay shankar ruled out of world cup . Mayank agarwal will replace him. Ambati Rayudu be like :~#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/AmebkVaO43 — मजा_kiya (@maza_kiya) July 1, 2019

If Ambati Rayudu hadn't tweeted about '3D Glasses' he would have been picked once Dhawan got injured..#CWC19 #TeamIndia — Contractor Michael (@SarcasmChamp) July 1, 2019

3D glasses up for sale in OLX ~ Ambati Rayudu pic.twitter.com/l04l9rsYSZ — maverick (@itsmesb7) July 1, 2019

"Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had said at the toss against England that the all-rounder had a toe niggle and the signs weren't too good.

"Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. Once he gets to 20, then he's unstoppable," Kohli had said.

In fact, speaking on the eve of the England game, Kohli had praised Shankar and said: "So you can't really sit down and pinpoint things. But I personally felt that he (Shankar) looked really solid. There's not much that needs to be tinkered with. Sometimes in cricket you just need a bit of luck to get over from 30 to 60, and then you play a defining knock for the team. He's very close to that, and we're very confident that he's going to end up playing that kind of knock for us.