Vijender Singh Pens Heartwarming Note for Son Amrik's First Birthday

Boxer Vijender Singh has penned a heartfelt note for his son Amrik's first birthday. The doting dad has shared the note along with an adorable picture of himself with his little munchkin.

"Son May every dream & wish you have not only come true lead to an amazing future for you, first happy walla birthday Amrik Singh," read the caption.

Vijender's online family has also extended their warm wishes for the little bundle of joy.

Congratulations,

Happy Birthday to little Boy. — Shiv Kumar (@ShivMehra07) May 14, 2020

https://twitter.com/MutilatedDreams/status/1260790538711621633

Congratulations and wish him a very happy and prosperous birthday ??????????????????????????

God bless you — PRATIM-DUNKIRK (@PRATIM_02) May 14, 2020

The 34-year-old boxer tied the nuptial knot with Archana Singh in 2011. The couple is blessed with two sons Abir and Amrik.

Last year, on Abir's birthday, the Olympic medalist had written a special note and shared it with a cute family picture. Vijender wrote, "The day u were born was the most special day of my life… happy birthday Abir #abir #birthday".

The champ is spending the lockdown days with family and often gives us a glimpse of his life these days. Posting a picture of Archana with his kids, he said, "My life #familyforever".

Earlier, he had shared a clip of his little one ringing the bell to encourage the frontline workers. "Chotte wala bhi #Amrik," read the caption.