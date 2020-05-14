SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Vijender Singh Pens Heartwarming Note for Son Amrik's First Birthday

Vijender Singh with his son Amrik. (Photo Credit: @boxervijender)

Vijender Singh took to Twitter to share a beautiful photograph and a heartfelt wish for his one-year-old son Amrik Singh.

  • Trending Desk New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
Boxer Vijender Singh has penned a heartfelt note for his son Amrik's first birthday. The doting dad has shared the note along with an adorable picture of himself with his little munchkin.

"Son May every dream & wish you have not only come true lead to an amazing future for you, first happy walla birthday Amrik Singh," read the caption.

Vijender's online family has also extended their warm wishes for the little bundle of joy.


The 34-year-old boxer tied the nuptial knot with Archana Singh in 2011. The couple is blessed with two sons Abir and Amrik.

Last year, on Abir's birthday, the Olympic medalist had written a special note and shared it with a cute family picture. Vijender wrote, "The day u were born was the most special day of my life… happy birthday Abir #abir #birthday".

The champ is spending the lockdown days with family and often gives us a glimpse of his life these days. Posting a picture of Archana with his kids, he said, "My life #familyforever".

My life ?? #familyforever

Earlier, he had shared a clip of his little one ringing the bell to encourage the frontline workers. "Chotte wala bhi #Amrik," read the caption.

Chotte wala bhi ?? #Amrik

