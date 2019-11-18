Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Vijender Singh to Fight Former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai Showdown

Vijender Singh will take on two-time former Commonwealth super middle-weight champion Charles Adamu on November 22.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vijender Singh to Fight Former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai Showdown
File photo of Vijender Singh. (Photo Credit: AP)

Dubai: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will square off against two-time former Commonwealth super middle-weight champion Charles Adamu of Ghana in his next professional bout in Dubai on November 22.

Vijender, managed by the legendary Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions and IOS Boxing, made his US debut earlier this year in July, recording an 11th successive win, beating Mike Snider.

WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight champion, who is 34, will take on the 42-year-old Adamu, hailing from Ghana, in a 10-round fight. Adamu is a veteran of 47 fights with a record of 33-14-0, including 26 knockouts. He competed most recently in February this year, winning via a Technical Knockout to end a four-bout losing streak.

"After having rigorous training sessions for more than two months, I am fully prepared to end my year on a winning note. For me this fight will be a build up to the world title which I am aiming in 2020," said the Indian, who has eight Knockout wins to his credit.

"No doubt Adamu is an experienced opponent, he will give me a few new tests, he has done more rounds than me, but will that compete with the power that I have and when I start landing my shots I don't believe he will be standing around too long," said Vijender.

Adamu said he is confident of ending Vijender's winning run.

"I will bring my experience into play and look to play on the mind of Vijender Singh. Before all my fights I spend time analysing my opponent's strengths and weaknesses," he said.

"If he thinks I'll be one of his earlier opponents whom he'll brush by then he's very mistaken. I am a two-time former Commonwealth super middleweight champion and will put up a tactical master-class he's never seen before," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram